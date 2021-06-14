Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the May 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTMVY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

