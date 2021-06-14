Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $184,000 Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,170,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 317,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Telefónica stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Telefónica Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

