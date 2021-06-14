Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $98,000 Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

OESX stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $180.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

