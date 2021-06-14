Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 4,544 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 330,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on III shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $277.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

