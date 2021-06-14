Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 354.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $159.74. The company had a trading volume of 171,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,130,140. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.