Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

