Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 596 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 155.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000.

VSGX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,693. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.97 and a 52 week high of $65.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70.

