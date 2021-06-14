Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,893. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.