Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 39,595 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,595 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

NYSE NLY opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

