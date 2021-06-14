Rock Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,733 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth $2,730,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth $2,639,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 3.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,013 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $164.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.58. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

