Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 17,164 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises approximately 1.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $236,997,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in SAP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 173,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SAP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 674,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

SAP stock opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

