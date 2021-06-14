Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

Shares of AMJ opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472 over the last 90 days.

