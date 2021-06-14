Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

OEF opened at $192.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $135.92 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.21.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

