Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,494 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

FPEI opened at $20.62 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50.

