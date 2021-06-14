Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GAB opened at $7.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

