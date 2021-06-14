Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Rollins by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rollins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after acquiring an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

