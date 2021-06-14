RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 283.3% in May

RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCGCF opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43. RosCan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Get RosCan Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCGCF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RosCan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of RosCan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for RosCan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RosCan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.