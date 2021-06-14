Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $114,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.82. 41,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.46. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.42 and a 1-year high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.