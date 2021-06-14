Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Target Price to C$65.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching C$52.20. 78,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,943. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of C$48.87 and a 52-week high of C$80.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

