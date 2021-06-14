Royal Bank of Canada Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $242.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.10.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.