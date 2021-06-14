Royale Finance Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $718,192.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00061113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00170684 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00188090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.40 or 0.01040117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.36 or 0.99587796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

