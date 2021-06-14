Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,482 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $10,572,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at $513,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Post by 12.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

