Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after buying an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Envista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,309,000 after purchasing an additional 448,177 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter.

NVST stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,886 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

