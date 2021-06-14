Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.30% of Kimball Electronics worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter worth $4,307,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 29.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 597,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 489.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 107,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $403,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

