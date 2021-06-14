Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 53.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Herman Miller by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Herman Miller by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

