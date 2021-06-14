Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Saint Jean Carbon has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Mount Copeland property; and 25% undivided interest the Red Bird property for the exploration of molybdenum deposits in British Columbia.

