Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

