Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,049,741 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049,741 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,099,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.55. The stock had a trading volume of 173,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $620.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

