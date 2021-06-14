Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 472,641 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,641 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $112,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCM. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

