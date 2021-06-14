Sands Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,573 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 1.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of DoorDash worth $580,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

Shares of DASH traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $69,584,426.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,934,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,562,144. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.