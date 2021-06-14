Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,651.0 days.

SHLAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Schindler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler stock opened at $309.79 on Monday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $227.35 and a twelve month high of $315.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.