Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,711 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

