Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,792 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

