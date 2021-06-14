Sciencast Management LP Invests $239,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $1,247.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,178.47. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $713.23 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

