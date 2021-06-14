Sciencast Management LP Invests $253,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $27,628,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $19,185,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

