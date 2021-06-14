Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,822 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 913,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.39. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus raised their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

