Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Scientific Games worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Scientific Games by 939.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.12. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.