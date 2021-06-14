Scotiabank Raises Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$4.25

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Roots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

ROOT traded down C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 69,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$154.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

