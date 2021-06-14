Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $18,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,619,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,482,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $43.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

