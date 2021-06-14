Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,901 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,008 shares of company stock worth $23,864,325 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $207.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

