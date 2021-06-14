Sei Investments Co. Sells 221,957 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221,957 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of TransUnion worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $110.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,295 shares of company stock worth $6,199,341. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

