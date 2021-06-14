Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

SMLR stock opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.31. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $725.95 million, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,063 shares of company stock worth $662,010. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

