Semux Price Reaches $0.0349 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 89.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $443,246.85 and approximately $29.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Semux has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013066 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008319 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015175 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002767 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

