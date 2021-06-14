Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Sells $567,532.55 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ST opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

