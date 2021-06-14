ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $158,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $505.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $375.37 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 664.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,654 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,885. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

