Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 175.2% in May

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 175.2% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SVNDY stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

