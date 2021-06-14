SHIELD Trading Down 35.2% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $103,200.93 and approximately $67.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,193.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.37 or 0.06382533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $629.99 or 0.01567393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00435794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00146517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.29 or 0.00677434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00429027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006722 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039882 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

