Short Interest in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) Decreases By 43.5%

Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:AEB remained flat at $$25.49 during midday trading on Monday. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,239. Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT (NYSE:AEB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon N.V. PERP CAP FLTG RT were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

