Short Interest in Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) Decreases By 69.6%

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the May 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYI opened at $0.15 on Monday. Aspyra has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices.

