Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Drops By 52.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

